National shooting championship concludes

KARACHI: Navy added one more medal to their tally to emerge as the winners on the last day of the 29th National Shooting Championship at PN Shooting Range here on Monday.

In the individual category of double trap event, Army’s Farrukh Nadeem scored 120 points to claim gold medal. Army’s Aamir Iqbal won silver medal with the score of 119 points and Mehdi from PAF scored 118 points to take bronze medal.

In the team category of the event, Army secured gold medal with 345 points, PAF clinched silver medal by scoring 304 points, and Navy grabbed bronze medal after scoring 299 points. Navy won 21 gold medals, 10 silver and 13 bronze. Army were second with nine gold, 19 silver, and five bronze medals. Sindh with two gold medals and one bronze were third.

Pakistan Air Force with two silver and eight bronze medals were fourth. Vice Admiral Ovais Bilgrami was the chief guest at the closing ceremony and distributed awards and medals among the winners.