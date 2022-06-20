18 complainants recruited on Ombudsman’s orders

LAHORE:On the orders of Ombudsman Punjab, 18 complainants from different districts of the province have been provided regular government jobs under rule 17-A of the Punjab Civil Servants (Appointment and Terms of Employment) Rules, 1974.

The people have been given jobs in the departments, including agriculture, education, health, finance, district accounts office, highways, cooperative societies and deputy commissioner's office.

The spokesman for the office of Ombudsman Punjab disclosed in a statement issued on Sunday that Moin Hamza of Sahiwal, Muhammad Awais Sanwal of Vehari, Muzammil Batool of Khushab, Faraz Latif of Narowal, Muhammad Farooq of Bhakkar, Zargam Farooq of Dera Ghazi Khan and Qais Amir of Nankana Sahib were among those recruited as junior clerks in the provincial government departments in BS-11.

The spokesman said that some other plaintiffs, including Yasir Mahmood of Narowal, Muhammad Asif Shah of Multan, Tahir Ahmad Manzoor Butt of Sialkot, Muhammad Shahzad of Nankana Sahib and Muhammad Mubashir Siddiq of Vehari were recruited as Naib Qasid

after the involvement of provincial ombudsman office.

Meanwhile, the order suspending the recruitment of one Syed Fida Ali Zaidi from Faisalabad as Naib Qasid under Rule 17-A (category b medical retirement) had been withdrawn. The applicant was reinstated after the involvement of the ombudsman's office and was allowed to continue official duty, the spokesman said.

Similarly, Muhammad Khan of Bhakkar was hired as a driver. Munira Bibi of Narowal and Nauman Haider of Toba Tek Singh were provided jobs as chowkidar and gardener respectively. Muhammad Bashir of Faisalabad and Shamsa Irfan of Mianwali were given jobs as lab attendants in the education department, the spokesman concluded.