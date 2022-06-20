Adopted son of Seth Abid’s daughter turns out to be her killer

LAHORE: The adopted son of Farah Mazhar, the daughter of Seth Abid, turned out to be the murderer in the initial police investigations.
He reportedly confessed to his crime. He told police that he was frustrated because he wanted to marry of his choice but his mother did not agree to it.
According to details, two days back, a woman with bullet injuries in her stomach was brought to a hospital. The staff called police.
During investigations, it came out that the victim was the daughter of Seth Abid.
When police visited the crime scene, searched for it and included into investigations the employees and the son of the victim, Fahad, it turned out that it was a case of homicide and the perpetrators were trying to manipulate the crime scene as a case of suicide.
Farah's son Fahad had tried to manipulate the crime scene as a suicide.
However, her other son Farid registered a murder case before police. Fahad along with his maid had hidden the gun used in the crime in kitchen. He had also hidden a handgun in other parts of house.
LAHORE:A two-day free eye camp will be held on 21st and 22nd June at Qila Gujar Singh police lines.Punjab Police...
LAHORE:Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority Alumni can play a vital role in promoting skills in the...
LAHORE:The number of train passengers has increased as travel by bus or private transport has become expensive due to...
LAHORE: A 66-bed newly-renovated Cancer Ward at Mayo Hospital Lahore with the financial assistance of Friends of Mayo...
Every country has its own specific characteristics, conditions, culture and requirements and, as regards China, its...
LAHORE:The Punjab government has yet to check the price-hike and overcharging in the province. Around one to two...
Comments