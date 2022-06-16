Ration cards

The federal government intends to distribute subsidized food items through utility stores. This will only be eyewash. The number of utility stores across the country is quite low. There will be long queues outside the few utility stores, causing a lot of trouble for people. Such stores are no match to ration depots that were established in the 1940s.

If the government wants to facilitate the people, the old system of ration depots must be revived. The current situation shows that the period of this economic crisis will, unfortunately, be long, so the government needs to take adequate measures to deal with it.

Imtiaz Akhter

Rawalpindi