CS alerts depts to cope with floods

LAHORE: Chief Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal has directed all the relevant departments to remain alert and enhance coordination with the district administration for dealing with the possible floods.

He issued these directives while presiding over a meeting held to review arrangements for coping with the possible floods, at the Civil Secretariat here on Tuesday. The chief secretary said that it was the responsibility of the administrative department to provide resources in the field offices for the implementation of the flood emergency plan. He asked the officers to prepare an action plan to prevent the incidents of electrocution and roof collapse during rains. The chief secretary sought certificates within two days from 13 districts, which did not submit preparedness certificates. He also issued instructions to Secretary Housing to address the problem of lack of funds in Wasas of Faisalabad, Multan and Rawalpindi.

The chief secretary said that there was a danger of diseases' outbreak due to standing water during floods, adding that the health department should ensure availability of essential medicines and anti-venom vaccines at all hospitals and health facilities. He directed the divisional commissioners to remove encroachments along the banks of rivers, streams and dykes. He said that drains and sewerage lines should be cleaned regularly to deal with urban flooding.

IG Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan said that police officers have been directed to provide assistance to the administration during possible floods. DG Provincial Disaster Management Authority briefed the meeting that the first spell of monsoon rains is forecast to start from July 1, with above normal rainfall this year. He said that the Central Flood Control Room would start functioning from June 15. Tents, boats, life jackets, de-watering sets and other equipment have been provided to the districts as per their requirement, he concluded.