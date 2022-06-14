Razing Muslim protesters’ houses in India condemned

LAHORE:Tanzeem-e-Islami ameer Shujauddin Shaikh has condemned India’s state terrorism against Muslims by demolishing the houses of those protesting against state-sponsored blasphemy of Holy Prophet (PBUH).

In a statement on Monday, Shujauddin said the brutal violence and torture inflicted by the police in the state of Kerala on Muslims protesting against the blasphemy committed by top officials of the ruling BJP party had fully exposed the phony Indian claims of democracy, secularism and religious freedom. He said the state administration and police shamelessly thrashed the protesting Muslims and demolished their houses. He said countless such incidents of state oppression against Indian Muslims proved that India had become a Hindutva state and atrocities against the Muslims were on the rise at an alarming pace. The Modi regime and its sponsors, BJP and RSS, are bent on carrying out genocide of the Indian Muslims.

He asked why are the Western countries that claim to be the champions of religious freedom silent on the anti-Islam actions of India. He warned that if world community, especially the Muslim countries, failed to take concrete and practical measures to stop India from Muslim genocide then a serious humanitarian crisis would occur in India, which could destroy the peace and stability of the entire world.