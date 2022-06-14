Haaland strikes twice as Norway edge Sweden

OSLO: Erling Haaland scored twice and set up the third as Norway beat neighbours Sweden 3-2 in the Nations League at the Ullevaal Stadium in Oslo on Sunday.

“I’m speechless!’ the 21-year-old striker told Norwegian television, before adding: ‘It’s the first time I’ve played for a sold-out Ullevaal. And to win against Sweden in the last match of the season, it’s beautiful.”

Haaland, who is heading for Manchester City from Borussia Dortmund this summer, gave Norway the lead in the 10th minute heading in a near-post cross. He added a penalty in the 54th minute after Hjalmar Ekdal fouled Alexander Sorloth.

It was Haaland’s 20th international goals in 18 Norway appearances. Sweden replied eight minutes later when Emil Forsberg smashed home a pass from Dejan Kulusevski. Haaland then crossed for Sorloth to head home and restore the host’s two-goal lead after 77 minutes. Swedish skipper Forsberg was not impressed by the goals his team conceded.