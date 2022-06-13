Parliamentary committees urged to push authorities for rapid climate response

Islamabad : The National Climate Rapid Response (NCRR) Brief have urged the senate, national assembly and joint parliamentary committees on climate change, water, national food security to rapidly expedite the federal, four provincial, Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) to take urgent steps to reduce climate impact without any failure. Damage to climate barriers have gone beyond the red alert.

Strangely, it seems the cartels and mafias have surged up over and above the government authority. Urgent steps shall be taken for local corrective measures to stop the local deforestation, water degeneration, over-harvesting of underground water, and change in the land-use of green and agricultural land. The NCRR executive brief has highlighted the human insecurity indicators have gone up the red point but the authorities are playing slow. They shall come up with a rapid response agenda under their jurisdiction areas and take strict action against the cartels and mafia.

Only parliamentary committees can push the agenda forward if they are sincere to their core of hearts and duty-bound. Development Communications Network (Devcom-Pakistan) launched the National Climate Rapid Response Executive Brief. Devcom-Pakistan Executive Director Munir Ahmed said the objective of the executive brief is to urgently highlight the fast rising human security challenges and inaction of government authorities.