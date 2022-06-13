Career counselling: questions and answers

Q1: Dear Abidi sahib, I passed my FSc Pre-Engineering last year. I wish to go to Australia and study Leather Technology or a relevant field but I am confused about which course has more scope in the future whether this course or Software Engineering. Your guidance shall be more helpful. I look forward for your help and advice. (Sibt-e-Hassan Shah, Lahore)

Ans: Dear Sibt-e-Hassan, Leather Technology is a good area; however, I would still recommend the second choice which is Software Engineering. I’m sure you know that with an FSc, you may be required to do a Foundation Programme by most reputable Universities followed by a 4-year honors degree and the same goes for Australian universities. If you think you can afford it, you may find most information on the website that will help you to explore all these opportunities across the globe and the eligibility criteria that is required by international universities etc.

Q2: Dear Mr Abidi, I did graduation in Mechanical Engineering Technology after DAE Mech. There are no degrees in Pakistan after technology degree. Please guide me in which field I should get admission for MS or MPhil (I personally have choices i.e MS in Total Quality Management & Masters in Public Administration or Business Administration & MPhil in Project Management). No clear path is in front of me. I scored 85% in DAE & CGPA 3.34 in BSc Mech Technology). (Jaazib Suleman Shamsi, Sargodha)

Ans: Dear Jaazib, I would suggest that you use your diploma and BSc Mechanical Engineering Technology degree to find a relevant job or internship. Work in the industry for at least a couple of years before deciding whether or not you should do any further studies or an MPhil. This will give you some confidence to make a decision in the right direction.

Q3: Sir, I am a student of FSc Part-2. I don't want to continue Maths more. Please guide me which subject should I select further. As I am also an active member of scouting, I am thinking about Social Sciences. What do you suggest? I also want to go abroad for Bachelors. (Muhammad Subhaan Rajput, Gujranwala)

Ans: Dear Subhaan, I can understand why you don’t want to continue with a degree that includes more Mathematics. Keeping in view of your interest, I would advise you to do one of the following bachelor degrees: Communication Studies, Social Science, Community Work or Comparative Liberal Studies Culture etc. I hope the above information will be helpful and you will be able to make the right choice.

Q4: I have done BSc (Hons) in Electronics from GCU Lahore and currently I am doing a job in the electrical cable manufacturing industry Fast Cables Ltd.

Sir, I am in the production department as a shift engineer. I have three-year experience in this firm. This is my first job. I just want to know what next should I do? My salary is not good while I don’t see a clear path for promotion. What should I do next? Should I go for further studies or certifications in order to expand my career in the cable manufacturing industry? If yes, then what type of certifications should I get? I look forward to your help. (Arbab Jahangir, Lahore)

Ans: Arbab, I think this is time for you to look at enhancing your current qualifications as you now have sufficient experience, particularly in your own expertise. There are a number of options that you may like to consider and I would suggest thorough research in these areas which will include doing Manufacturing Management, Power Generation and Distribution, MSc in Technology Management and lastly an MBA.

The choice of subject may depend on your choosing a technical side or a pure management side. All such degrees are offered in Pakistan and you may also look at an international university subject to your financial circumstances. If you have a good academic profile; perhaps you can also explore research scholarship opportunities.

(Syed Azhar Husnain Abidi is a renowned educationist in Pakistan, with more than 20 years of experience as provider of education counselling services. He has represented Pakistan in over 100 national and international seminars, conferences and fora. He is a recipient of the most coveted civil award Tamgha-e-Imtiaz).