Directive to speed up anti-dengue fumigation

LAHORE:The district administration continued anti-dengue drive in the provincial capital.Deputy Commissioner Lahore Umar Sher Chattha visited Baghbanpura and Salamatpura areas on Sunday, where he inspected anti-dengue arrangements and instructed the house owners about dengue prevention. He observed the attendance and performance of the anti-dengue squad deputed on field duty in the area.
He directed the teams working in the area would gear up pace of anti-dengue spray process. Assistant Commissioner Model Town Sonia Sadaf inspected anti-dengue arrangements in Union Council 95. AC Cantt Qurat-ul-Ain Zafar inspected anti-dengue staff attendance deputed in Cantonment area. AC Raiwind Asif Hussain visited UC-120 and AC City Adnan Rasheed visited Shahdara area to inspect anti-dengue measures.
