Advance tax on credit cards foreign transactions

ISLAMABAD: The FBR has inserted Section 236Y in the Income Tax Law and imposed an advance tax on persons remitting amounts abroad through credit or debit or prepaid cards. According to the Finance Bill 2022, advance tax on persons remitting amounts abroad through credit or debit or prepaid cards will be charged.
Every banking company shall collect advance tax at the time of transfer of any sum remitted outside Pakistan on behalf of any person who has completed a credit card or debit card or prepaid card transaction with a person outside Pakistan at the rate specified in Division XXVII of Part IV of the First Schedule.
Qureshi claimed to have heard that Bilawal Bhutto gave assurance to US officials that the new government would not...
ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister and PMLN Senior Vice President Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has termed the next fiscal...
ISLAMABAD: Of Rs800 billion allocated for the Public Sector Development Programme in the budget, the Annual Plan for...
ISLAMABAD: The FBR has jacked up the rate of Federal Excise Duty on club, business and first-class air tickets from...
ISLAMABAD: The PPP has served a show cause notice on its MNA from the erstwhile FATA for attending peace talks with...
ISLAMABAD: The federal government has increased the non-development sports budget by over 27 per cent while Rs3.47...
Comments