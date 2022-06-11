65pc restoration work of Mian Mir shrine completes

LAHORE:Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) and Auqaf Department have completed 65 percent restoration work of Hazrat Mian Mir Shrine Complex.

Punjab Auqaf Department had selected Walled City of Lahore Authority as the executing agency to carry out restoration of different shrines in Punjab.

WCLA is working on the restoration of historical wall around complex, mosque, chambers, library, shrine and washroom area. Five bathrooms and ablution areas are also being constructed. According to WCLA officials, the remaining repair work will be completed within the given time.

Director General WCLA Kamran Lashari visited the shrine and inspected the ongoing works on Saturday. WCLA and Auqaf teams were also present on this occasion. Talking on this occasion, Kamran Lashari said, "It is an honour for WCLA to be selected for restoration work of this historic shrine. We are putting in all our efforts for its betterment and restoration so that the public gets best facilities here."