Teaching, research capacity-building faculty to be extended to other universities

Rawalpindi : Under the US–Pakistan University Partnerships Grants Programme administered by the United States Educational Foundation in Pakistan (USEFP), Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) will extend its teaching and research capacity-building faculty to different universities across the country through collaborative partnership.

FJWU formally inaugurated the partnership programme as it stood as the awardee of the grant for the year 2021 and most recently for the 2022 round.

The project titled ‘Strengthening Teaching & Research Capacity in Pakistani Universities through Collaborative Partnership in Social Sciences' is awarded to Dr. Aneela Maqsood, Head of the Department of Behavioural Sciences, in the capacity of Principal Investigator. From the Department of Sociology, Dr. Adeela Rehman is the Co-Principal Investigator.

Dr. Saima Hamid, Vice Chancellor and project advisor, formally delivered a welcome address to vice chancellors, focal persons, and key representatives from seven universities including the University of Sargodha, Govt. College Women University of Faisalabad, Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University, Kohsar University Murree, Quaid-i-Azam University, Women University Swabi, and Hazara University Mansehra.

From US Embassy Islamabad, Farah Chery-Medor, Cultural Affairs Officer, thoroughly talked on the role of US Government in developing teaching and research capacity building of Pakistani universities. She briefed, University Partnerships Grant Programme follows the success of the University Partnership initiative, through which American universities in 20 partnerships with Pakistani universities received US government grants to establish three-year bilateral relationships.