Man dies while trying to put out wildfire in Kohistan

MANSEHRA: A man on Friday died while trying to extinguish the wildfire in the Basses forests in Upper Kohistan.

The fire, which had raged in the forest because of the unidentified reasons, engulfed the widely stretched areas smashing trees and wildlife.

A group of locals along with the forest department’s watchers and other officials started extinguishing the fire but at the same time a volunteer identified as Said Wali, resident of Dasu, was hit by the rolling rocks, leaving him seriously injured.

He was rushed to the Civil Hospital in Dasu where doctors pronounced him dead.

Meanwhile, Rescue 1122 extinguished the fire that broke out at the roadside forests and engulfed the entire area in Mansehra.

The fire broke out in forests along the Hazara Motorway near Badra interchange.

The Rescue’s fire tenders and officials rushed to the spot on information and extinguished the fire after hectic efforts of two hours.