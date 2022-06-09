Unhealthy food

The federal government has directed utility stores to sell essential food items at discounted prices. It is, however, worth mentioning that food items being sold at utility stores are of poor quality and not good for health.
The incumbent government needs to either abolish utility stores or ensure that all food items are of top-notch quality so that people do not end up buying unhealthy items. Also, it will be more convenient if the government ensures that affordable eatables are available at all markets. This will help people from middle and lower-middle classes make ends meet within their limited incomes.
Engr Asim Nawab
Islamabad
