Murad, Muttahida discuss LG law, budget, city administrators

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah meets with an MQM-P delegation led by Kanwar Naveed Jameel at CM House. Picture CM House Twitter

A delegation of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) called on Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah at the CM House on Monday to discuss the party’s proposals for amending the local government law for empowering the municipal systems of the urban areas of the province.

The meeting also discussed the MQM’s proposals to be incorporated in the next budget of the provincial government to carry out development works in Karachi, Hyderabad and other urban parts of the province.

They also considered the names suggested by the party to appoint new administrators for Karachi and Hyderabad.

Sources privy to the meeting said that more such consultative sessions will soon be held between the two for making a breakthrough in the matters of improving the LG law and appointing new administrators.

The MQM delegation comprised senior party leaders Kanwar Naveed Jameel, Syed Aminul Haque, Faisal Subzwari, Muhammad Hussain, Khawaja Izharul Hassan, Jawed Hanif and Hamid Nazar.

The CM was accompanied by LG Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, Labour and Human Resources Minister Saeed Ghani, Information and Transport Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon, Energy Minister Imtiaz Shaikh, Irrigation Minister Jam Khan Shoro, and Karachi Administrator and CM’s law adviser Barrister Murtaza Wahab.