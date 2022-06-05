Two terrorists killed

LAHORE : Two alleged terrorists belonging to a banned organisation, arrested in connection with the Anarkali blast, were killed in a terrorist attack in Badami Bagh area here on Saturday.

The deceased were identified as Abdul Razziq and Sanaullah. According to a Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) spokesperson, the arrested terrorists told the police during interrogation that they hired a house in Khokhar Pind, Badami Bagh area, and hid the remaining explosive material there after using it in the Anarkali blast.

On Saturday, when the investigation officers, along with a CTD team, were taking the accused towards the said place for recovery of the explosive, four accomplices of the terrorists on the way attacked them. In crossfire, both alleged terrorists were killed and the attackers fled the scene.

Robber killed: A suspected robber was killed by firing of a security guard and passerby injured in a botched robbery attempt at a jewelers shop in a private housing society at Raiwind City on Saturday. Reportedly, two suspected robbers had barged into a jewelers shop and tried to loot valuables. A security guard Raja Ahsan fired shots at robbers due to which a suspected robber and a passerby Mubarak Shah received bullet injuries. Robber died on the spot, however, his accomplice managed to escape.