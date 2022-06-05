People of KP are my force, says CM

DIR: Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan on Saturday said that Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Imran Khan was the only leader who cared about Pakistan and the welfare of its people.

Addressing a public rally in Upper Dir district, he said that when he announced to march towards Islamabad with his force, it created panic among

leadership of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and federal government. He added that his real force was dignified and brave people who stood shoulder-to-shoulder with him.

Mahmood Khan said the new federal government was responsible for record inflation by increasing prices of petroleum products, edible oil and ghee and increase in electricity by Rs14 and termed it a gross injustice to people of the country.

He said the incompetent leadership had decreased $22 billion foreign reserves to $9 billion in just 50 days.

He said the KP government had done legislation to give legal cover to universal health insurance, adding that Insaf Food Card would be launched soon to give relief to people.

He said the federal government had reduced the merged districts’ budget from Rs60 billion to Rs40 billion, which he termed an injustice to tribal people who had always rendered sacrifices for the country.

Mahmood Khan said that a cut of 35 percent had been imposed on use of POL products in government offices as an austerity measure, which would be used for the welfare of people.