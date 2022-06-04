Paraplegic centre chief says Rs500m spent on PWDs annually

TIMERGARA: Chief Executive of the Paraplegic Centre, Hayatabad Dr Syed Mohammad Ilyas has said that the centre had spent Rs400 to Rs500 million annually on treatment, rehabilitation and social training of persons with disabilities.

The lucky patients of spinal cord or head injuries and poliovirus were the ones who contacted paraplegic centre in the shortest possible time,” he said while addressing a training and awareness workshop for educators held in Shamshi Khan Talash area here on Friday.

Dr Ilyas said that road accidents, falls, firearms, bomb blasts, coalmines’ accidents, etc were the major causes of spinal cord and backbone injuries that paralysed patients for life.

The Helping Hand for Relief and Development (HHRD), a welfare organisation working for rehabilitation of persons with disabilities in different parts of the country, organised the workshop on special needs and inclusive education for educators.

Students, teachers, media persons, lawyers and local elders attended the session.

HHRD District Programme Officer Muhammad Bilal while speaking on the occasion shed light on the role and responsibilities of his organisation and said that the American Muslims were financing it.

He also informed the participants about the performance of the HHRD in Lower Dir and said that 200 children with disabilities and their families were being supported.

Dr Ilyas said that spinal cord and backbone breakage paralyses a person, who thus becomes a prisoner to his own body for the rest of life, depending on others.

Dr Ilyas said that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, charity organisations and philanthropists provided the amount required to the Paraplegic Centre. He said the institution had also started various projects in connection with revenue generation.