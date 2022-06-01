PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz speaking at an event in Murree on May 31, 2022. Photo: Screengrab of a Twitter video.

MURREE: PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz claimed Tuesday former prime minister Imran Khan was "more dangerous than terrorists", as she slammed the recent riots blamed on his party in Islamabad.

Khan had called off the long march last week, fearing more bloodshed, as protest rallies across the country resulted in the death of three, two PTI workers and a police constable.

But in her address at an event on Tuesday, the PML-N vice president said: "Imran Khan is a gang leader [...] his political campaign is more dangerous than terrorism."

"Our goal is not to spread fitnah and fasad (anarchy and lawlessness). Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's people have understood the politics of Khan, which is why they were not a part of his long march and his facial expressions were enough to show that the long march failed," she added.

Maryam went on to say that ahead of the long march, law enforcement agencies (LEAs) found weapons at the residence of a PTI leader. "If a person is openly accepting that they are involved in terrorist activities, then should we let them off the hook?"

The PML-N leader asked Khan to remove the "political veil" from his face if he wants to continue committing terrorism in Pakistan. Once the authorities see his real face, then he would be dealt with like terrorists. "Imran Khan has put up a political facade and is involved in armed terrorism under its guise [...] and he knows that once November passes, his conspiracy will fail," she said.



Maryam warned that Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad would be launched against fasadis — Khan and supporters — for bringing back peace and stability to the country. The PML-N leader added that the ousted prime minister was not waging a jihad, but fasad and the government would do everything in its power to stop this fasad. "What difference is there between Khan and terrorists? Even terrorists attack Pakistan with weapons. Moreover, the KP chief minister has also hinted at a clash between his province and the Federation." Maryam said since Khan was removed from the prime minister's office, he has set fires across the country. "These are only the goals of a terrorist."