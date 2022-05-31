Woman gang-raped in train by staff

KARACHI: A mother of two was allegedly gang-raped by staff while traveling on the Bahauddin Zakaria Express, from Multan to Karachi.
The shocking incident occurred about three days ago when the woman, a divorcee, was returning after visiting her children in Punjab. The police have registered a case and arrested all the accused including ticket-checker Zahid, train manager Aqib and their companion, Zohaib. The FIR said the incident had occurred on May 27.
IG Railways Police Faisal Shahkar confirmed the arrest of the three suspects, who are employees of a private company, which runs the train, and they are not employees of the Pakistan Railways.
SP Railways Mehar Abbas said the train staff had lured the victim into a trap by offering a seat in the AC boogie. The suspects will undergo DNA tests in Karachi. The police said that a checkup of the woman at the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Center had confirmed the rape.
