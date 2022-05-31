Striving for cleaner, greener Pakistan stressed

Islamabad:Federal Minister for Climate Change, Senator Sherry Rehman met Najy Benhassine, Country Director, World Bank, and discussed the ongoing projects in Pakistan by the World Bank.

During the meeting, the federal minister was briefed on the overall objective of the Bank’s climate initiatives in Pakistan. While discussing the importance of all the projects, Minister Sherry said, "Such programmes are extremely vital for the materialisation of our Climate goals. We recognise that sufficient, reliable, clean, and cost-effective availability of energy, water, and food – for now, and in the future – is indispensable to ensure sustainable economic growth and development. We need to strive for a cleaner, greener Pakistan."

The Federal Minister, while discussing the need for energy transition said, "The infrastructure required in the direction of a clean energy transition still seems under-resourced for Pakistan, which is home to a substantial source of renewable energy.

The Minister also met with an FAO Mission to the UN composed of Dan Gustafson, Special Representatives to the DG, and Nadine Valat, Head of the Green Climate Fund Unit alongside their team. To identify future avenues for cooperation.