CCPO all praise for City Police

LAHORE : Capital City Police Officer Lahore DIG Bilal Siddique Kamyana has said that Allah has chosen us for the protection of humanity. Our force struggling against anti-social elements, criminals and land grabbers are our real strength.

There is relation of parental care and dedication between a commander and its force. The police force comprising 30 thousand officers and Jawans of Lahore police is like my children and to boost its morale is my mission to make this metropolis crime-free.

CCPO stated this while addressing general meeting of Lahore police all units. DIG Operations Capt (retd) M Suhail Chaudhary, DIG Investigation Kamran Adil SSPs Investigation and Operations, SSP Admin, SP Security, all SPs of Operations and Investigation wings, SDPOs, SHOs, Incharge Investigations attended the general meeting.

Commander Lahore police Bilal Siddique Kamyana said that police personnel are the fighters of Allah and to respect sanctity of police uniform is essential for each and every citizen. We are all equally participating in the struggle against culprits for the protection of society he said that the purpose to hold this general meeting is to exchange each other views to free this city from criminals and also exchange valuable suggestions from both sides.

Bilal Siddique Kamyana further said Lahore police is performing splendidly to maintain law and order in the city in limited resources and untoward circumstances. He said that a unique and close relation exists between a force and its commander and being commander of the Lahore police we will upgrade the moral of Jawans.

He directed senior police officers to facilitate their subordinate with their experiments, skills and professional capabilities. Positive reforms bring best results in the performance and attitude of the force instead of undue criticism.

CCPO Lahore said that in accordance with the direction of IG Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan encouragement of force through reward is his motto. He said that if a policeman does not stand with truth then the whole department faces loss. We can meet biggest challenges and achieve any target if our intentions are true and clear. He directed all the police officers and officials to directly come to his office for the redrassal of their problems instead of using unfair means.

Commander Lahore police along with police officers and officials raised slogans for the success and betterment of country. In open forum during the general meeting, the participants informed CCPO Lahore regarding the collective issues faced by them for their resolve and gave proposals of the betterment of department.