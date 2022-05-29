Still popular

Ever since Imran Khan called off his long march and gave an ultimatum to the government, many analysts have been criticizing Khan for not honouring the commitment he made with his supporters. Some are also saying that Khan couldn’t manage to pull people in large numbers. This is incorrect.

Khan enjoys the support of millions of people. No one wants to test the old political parties that have done nothing for the prosperity of Pakistan. Thousands of people took to the streets on Wednesday (May 25) and faced police brutality. Khan cares about his supporters, and this is why he took a wise decision to call off the march.

Nadira Malik

Lahore