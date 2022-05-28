Seminar speakers urge collective efforts to produce qualified graduates

MINGORA: Participants and organisers of a three-day workshop on “Strengthening Internal Quality Assurance” on Friday called for collective efforts to produce highly qualified and well-mannered students, who would be capable of playing their due role in the country’s development.

The training workshop, organised by Quality Assurance Agency of Higher Education Commission, Islamabad, in collaboration with Quality Enhancement Cell University of Swat, was held at the main campus of the university at Charbagh.

More than 35 educationists from 20 universities of Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa participated in the six different training sessions.

Addressing the concluding ceremony, Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Hassan Sher said that it was a matter of honour for University of Swat to host the event, where academicians from different universities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were given an opportunity to share their knowledge and skills.

The University of Swat had been undergoing rapid development these days, he said, adding that time was not far when this university would be equipped with all necessary facilities.

“No university can achieve the task of imparting quality education to its students individually; hence, collective efforts are needed to bring innovations at universities’ level,” he added. He added that collective wisdom would not only be helpful for the uplift of universities but also necessary for a better training and education of students.

Speaking at the occasion, Director General of HEC’s Quality Assurance Agency Dr Nasir Shah said that the HEC was taking all possible steps to bring innovation and improvement in the higher education sector.

“Students are the major stakeholders who would not only be given knowledge through traditional means but would also be equipped with professional ethics, relating to different disciplines of their study,” he added.

He said that teachers should utilise their talent and skills for the betterment of their students, and this approach would be helpful in producing highly qualified students for the development of the nation. Later on, shields and certificates were distributed among the participants and organisers.