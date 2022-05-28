GCU approves varsity’s new recruitment policy

LAHORE:The Syndicate of the Government College University (GCU) Lahore on Friday approved the university’s new recruitment policy and a special allowance at the rate 25 percent for its employees from BS-1 to 19 to reduce discrimination in salaries.

The Syndicate also authorised the Vice-Chancellor to hold open bidding for the establishment of a bank branch in the New Campus, Kala Shah Kaku (KSK) for the facilitation of staff and students besides it formed a committee for special allowance for the officials and faculty transferred to the New Campus.

According to a press release, the Government College University University Syndicate gave a personal hearing to six staff members regarding matters related to their service. The Syndicate members also permitted an increase in extra duty and late sitting allowance for the non-gazetted staff of the university.

They also allowed the faculty and staff members to take on consultancy projects. However, they will be required to pay a share of the consultancy fee to the university. In the first half of the meeting, the Syndicate members held detailed deliberations on the recruitment policy according to the guidelines given by the Higher Education Department, Punjab.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi chaired the meeting which was attended by eminent lawyer and Old Ravian Naeem Bukhari, Home Economics University Lahore Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Kanwal Ameen, Lahore Board Chairman Dr Mirza Habib Ali, Member Punjab Assembly Shawana Bashir and eminent businessman and philanthropist Anwaar Ahmad Khan.

The Syndicate also approved increase in the research incentive for its faculty members to motivate them to conduct more qualitative research in the future. The Syndicate appointed Dean Prof Dr Riaz Ahmed as the Chairperson of Affiliation Committee, while Assistant Professor Muhammad Mubashir Hussain and Assistant Professor Dr Muhammad Imran are nominated as its members.

The Syndicate also appointed eminent academics Prof Dr Shahid Siddique, Prof Dr Tahir Kamran, and Prof Dr Waseem Anwar as members of the university’s Academic Council, and

Prof Dr Khalid Khan as members of Government College University Finance and Planning Committee.

After a long debate, the Syndicate members also approved the service statutes for the post of Director-General, Abdus Salam School of Mathematical Science. It also approved increase in visiting faculty remuneration.

The Syndicate also endorsed the decisions taken by the University’s Academic Council in its 26th meeting and Government College University Finance and Planning Committee in its 30th meeting.

The Syndicate confirmed the minutes of the 64th meeting. Senator Dr Zarqa Suharwardy attended the meeting online while Khwaja Fareed University of Engineering and Information Technology Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Suleman Tahir and representatives of the Higher Education, Law and Finance departments were also present in the meeting. The Syndicate welcomed six new members in the meeting.