Harry, Meghan to attend queen’s jubilee service: biographer

LONDON: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are set to attend a cathedral service early next month as part of celebrations for Queen Elizabeth II’s Jubilee year, their biographer said on Friday.

Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, stepped down from royal duties and moved to California early in 2021. Since then they have visited the UK together only once. Omid Scobie, who co-authored a favourable biography of the couple, told reporters in London: “We’ll definitely see Harry and Megan at the Thanksgiving service at St Paul’s Cathedral.” The service on June 3 will be “really the first official moment” when the couple join the Platinum Jubilee celebrations, he said.