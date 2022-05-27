Sindh govt to procure teargas shells worth Rs130m

KARACHI: Sindh government has procured a stock of tear gas shells and other identical accessories worth Rs130 million. In addition, the Finance Department Sindh has also made payment valuing Rs790 million against the purchase of arms and ammunition. Besides, the department also purchased pistols and bullets against the sizeable amount of Rs620 million, said the sources, adding that the arms and ammunition’s shipment has been received.
