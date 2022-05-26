Siraj asks rulers to learn from past

LAHORE:Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Sirajul Haq has advised the ruling coalition government to show restraint against the agitating opposition parties and learn from the past.
In a statement on Wednesday, he warned that the extreme position taken by the ruling parties, could lead to the wrapping up the already fragile democratic system in the country. He expressed sorrow that when he had suggested to the PTI chairman Imran Khan to introduce electoral reforms and announce elections when his party was in power, but he refrained from introducing genuine electoral reforms despite that it was part of his party’s manifesto. He said he had also been demanding the same from the current government of the PDM.
Siraj said the three ruling parties were responsible to the situation. They, he added, brought the country to the level where its economy was almost dead, people were storming and unemployment went rampant.
Meanwhile, Sirajul Haq strongly condemned the puppet Indian courts for sentencing Kashmiri freedom leader Yasin Malik for life imprisonment and demanded the government approach the international human rights organizations and court for the release of Hurriyat leader from Indian imprisonment.
LAHORE:Pakistan Japan Intellect Forum and Japan International Cooperation Agency are doing an excellent job for...
LAHORE:Secretary Health Ali Jan Khan on the instructions of Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz visited several hospitals and...
LAHORE:Spokesperson for the Punjab government Attaullah Tarar on Wednesday said that PTI chief Imran Niazi has invaded...
LAHORE:A 22-year-old girl was shot dead in the Shera Kot area on Wednesday. The victim identified as Iqra was shot in...
LAHORE:Punjab University Oriental College organised a book launching ceremony of “Everest's Land - Travelogue...
LAHORE:Students of Master Degree classes at the Institute of Public Health would get one-month training regarding the...
Comments