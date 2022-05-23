Ruling partners helping Imran become martyr: Siraj

ISLAMABAD: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) ameer Sirajul Haq on Sunday said the coalition partners in the incumbent government gave Imran Khan an opportunity to become political martyr despite failure to deliver during his four years’ tenure.

Addressing a public meeting, Sirajul Haq said he had advised Shehbaz Sharif to refrain from bringing no-confidence motion against Imran Khan, so that he (Imran) would not become political martyr to hide his failures.

The JI leadership organised the public meeting against inflation and price hike and to press the government to implement the Federal Shariat Court’s decision against the interest-based economy and banking system in the country.

During his speech, the JI leader also warned the government and financial institutions against challenging the decision of the Federal Shariat Court in the superior court. “We will declare war against the financial institutions, if they try to challenge the Shariat Court’s verdict in the superior court,” he said.

The JI leader went on to say that the PTI Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan wanted to become political martyr but he did want to bear the pain. Sirajul Haq pointed out Imran Khan claimed that he was ousted from the power through a conspiracy, adding that the PTI leader used to talk about Madina state but he never spoke against the interest-based economy and banking system.

Siraj also asked JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman to raise voice against the interest-based economy and as a coalition partner, he should convince the government to implement the Federal Shariat Court’s decision.

About the incumbent government’s functioning, the JI chief observed how could a regime deliver, if four de facto prime ministers, including Shehbaz Sharif, Nawaz Sharif, Asif Zardari and Maulana Fazlur Rehman, would take decisions themselves. “This is why the government lacks decision-making and nobody is ready to take any responsibility,” he said.

He warned the government that the JI would launch a countrywide protest, if it failed to announce interest-free budget for the next fiscal year. He pointed out that as a finance minister of KP, he had presented the interest-free budgets.