Residents resent outsiders presence at Defence Colony park

PESHAWAR: The residents of Defence Officers Colony have expressed concern over the presence of outsiders, mostly youngsters, and alleged immoral activities in the lone park at the posh locality, urging authorities to take notice of the situation.

They said families of the residents of the area could not visit the facility for walk and recreation due to objectionable activities in the park.

The park is located in the middle of the colony and is meant for the residents.

“But one can see couples and youngsters enjoying dates there, forcing the respectable families to stay home”, said Mohammad Ayan, a resident of the locality.

The park has a beautiful walking track and some lush green lawns besides a well-maintained gymnasium.

“But the residents of the colony cannot utilize the facility owing to the alleged immoral activities and influx of the outsiders”, said Mohammad Zubair, another resident.

Showing some pictures of the young men changing clothes in the middle of the jogging track, he said: “Look at these cheapsters. Families have stopped visiting the park because of them.”

“There is no security guard in the park to check entry of irrelevant people and avert immoral activities. The location of the park is ideal, but it is poorly managed,” said Abdul Ghafoor.

He said the area was very sensitive and high-profile people lived in the surrounding area of the park.

The residents demanded the quarters concerned to take notice of the situation and check the entry of outsiders into the park.

They also urged the authorities concerned to ensure cleanliness at the park.