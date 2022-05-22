Spain eases Covid entry for unvaccinated tourists

MADRID: Spain on Saturday eased Covid entry rules for unvaccinated tourists from outside the European Union, in a boost for the key tourism sector ahead of the peak summer holidays.
Until now travellers from outside the bloc -- including Spain’s main tourism market Britain -- could only enter with proof of vaccination or recovery from Covid-19.
But as of Saturday visitors from outside of the EU will also be allowed to enter Spain with a negative Covid test result, the transport ministry said in a statement.
