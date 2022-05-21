Hot weather to prevail in City

By our correspondent

LAHORE:Hot weather is expected in most plain areas of the country during the next twelve hours. However, rain wind thunderstorm and gusty winds are expected at isolated places in Islamabad and upper Punjab upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.

Dust storm dust raising winds and thunderstorm are likely in central and southern districts of Punjab. Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning Islamabad twenty four degree centigrade Lahore twenty nine Karachi twenty eight Peshawar twenty three Quetta eighteen Gilgit fourteen Murree thirteen and Muzaffarabad twenty one degree centigrade. -Online

Meanwhile, health experts have advised people to drink plenty of water, avoid unnecessary exposure to sun and follow other precautionary measures during the current hot weather. Dr Aftab said that a number of patients were coming to the hospital emergency with severe vomiting, diarrhea, cholera and gastro symptoms.

He advised that citizens should avoid direct exposure to sun and take plenty of liquids, use umbrella to avoid sun heat which may cause heat stroke. Dr Babar Hussain, a child specialist, said that the heatwave was dangerous for the young kids so it was responsibility of parents to keep an eye on their activities.

He said that children should be kept in the homes as much as possible and given boiled water to drink from time to time, adding that sore products, ice-cream, or cold water could affect their throats.

The second heatwave is hitting the province these days and 7 to 9 centigrade above normal temperature is being observed, which has raised the temperature up to 46 degree Celsius in several areas. According to the Meteorological experts, the current heatwaves are result of the global warming and some areas of the world like Pakistan and India are facing severe hot weather.