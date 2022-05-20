PCB gets compensation from NZ Cricket for cancelled Pak tour

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has received compensation from the New Zealand Cricket (NZC) for the abrupt cancellation of their tour to Pakistan last year in September due to a ‘security threat’ that turned out to be fake.

The Black-caps were scheduled to play white-ball series in Pakistan but they abruptly called off their tour just before the first of three ODIs which resulted in financial losses of millions.

Both the cricket boards have not disclosed the compensation amount.

Their relationships have also normalised, and it is expected that PCB will send the Green-shirts to New Zealand in October for a triangular series before the T20 World Cup in Australia.

However, the cricket board will confirm the tour to New Zealand once the dates for England matches are finalised. The Eoin Morgan-led side is scheduled to tour Pakistan for seven T20Is in October.

It is to be mentioned that PCB chairman, Ramiz Raja, had vowed to recover compensation from the New Zealand Cricket (NZC) for the financial loss the board suffered after the incident.

New Zealand will tour Pakistan for three ODIs and two Tests in December 2022/January 2023 and will make up for the canceled tour in April 2023, where they will play five T20Is and as many ODIs.