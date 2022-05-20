Chandimal, Dickwella cling on as Sri Lanka draw BD Test

CHITTAGONG: Bangladesh and Sri Lanka drew the first Test in Chittagong on Thursday after Dinesh Chandimal and Niroshan Dickwella hung on for the visitors in a vital seventh-wicket stand of 99.

On the fifth and final day the two teams settled on a draw 45 minutes before the scheduled close of play with Sri Lanka on 260-6 in their second innings.

Dickwella was unbeaten on 61 alongside Chandimal on 39 not out at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium.

Hosts Bangladesh made 465 in their first innings in reply to Sri Lanka’s 397 as Tamim Iqbal (133) and Mushfiqur Rahim (105) played starring roles.

Player-of-the-match Angelo Mathews hit 199 to form the backbone of the Sri Lankan first innings and Nayeem Hasan claimed 6-105 for Bangladesh.

On Thursday left-arm spin duo Taijul Islam and Shakib Al Hasan had given Bangladesh hope of victory.

Sri Lanka skipper Dimuth Karunaratne made 52 off 138 balls before he gave a catch to his counterpart Mominul Haque at midwicket off the dangerous Taijul, who ended with figures of 4-82.

Shakib soon had Dhananjaya de Silva out for 33 off 60 balls as Mushfiqur took the catch, also at midwicket, leaving Sri Lanka reeling at 161-6.

Dickwella swept the next ball high but Taijul could only manage to get a finger on it at square leg.

After the scare, he and Chandimal dug in at the crease before and after the tea break to stubbornly thwart the home side.

Score Board

Sri Lanka won the toss

Sri Lanka 1st Innings 397Bangladesh 1st Innings 465

Sri Lanka 2nd Innings

Fernando run out Taijul 19

Karunaratne(c) c Mominul b Taijul 52

Embuldeniya b Taijul 2

Mendis b Taijul 48

Mathews c & b Taijul 0

Silva c Mushfiqur b Shakib 33

Dinesh Chandimal not out 39

Niroshan Dickwella † not out 61

Extras: (lb 2, nb 4) 6

Total: 90.1 Ov (383 Mts) 260/6

Did not bat: Ramesh Mendis, Asitha Fernando, Kasun Rajitha

Fall: 1-36 , 11.5 ov, 2-39, 17.1 ov, 3-106, 31.2 ov, 4-110, 35.6 ov, 5-143, 47.1 ov, 6-161, 56.2 ov

Bowling: Nayeem Hasan 23-5-79-0, Khaled Ahmed 7-2-37-0, Shakib Al Hasan 25-5-58-1, Taijul Islam 34-9-82-4, Najmul Hossain Shanto 1-0-2-0, Mahmudul Hasan Joy 0.1-0-0-0

Match result: Match drawn

Player of the match: Angelo Mathews (SL)

Umpires: Richard Kettleborough, Sharfuddoula