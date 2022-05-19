 
Thursday May 19, 2022
Mansoor transferred to PSB admin

By Our Correspondent
May 19, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Mansoor Ahmed Khan, deputy director general Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) has been transferred to the administration wing with immediate effect.

The most active and practical of the PSB officials had earlier been transferred to the academic wing after developing differences with former minister Dr Fehmida Mirza.

