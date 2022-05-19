TTP commander arrested in Swat

MINGORA: The police here on Wednesday arrested a commander of banned Tehrik-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) during an action from Kanju.

The police said that a TTP commander identified as Ahmad Ali Shah alias Nadar Mulla was responsible for running the FM Radio Station of the Swat Taliban.

The sources said the TTP commander remained in the custody of the Counter-Terrorism Department that grilled him for two days. He was produced in the court of law that sent him to jail.

According to the police, Nadar Mulla was wanted for running an illegal FM Radio Station in Kabal tehsil in and making provocative statements against the police and the security forces. He was also accused of attacking the security forces and possessing explosives.