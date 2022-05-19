TTP commander arrested in Swat

MINGORA: The police here on Wednesday arrested a commander of banned Tehrik-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) during an action from Kanju.
The police said that a TTP commander identified as Ahmad Ali Shah alias Nadar Mulla was responsible for running the FM Radio Station of the Swat Taliban.
The sources said the TTP commander remained in the custody of the Counter-Terrorism Department that grilled him for two days. He was produced in the court of law that sent him to jail.
According to the police, Nadar Mulla was wanted for running an illegal FM Radio Station in Kabal tehsil in and making provocative statements against the police and the security forces. He was also accused of attacking the security forces and possessing explosives.
PESHAWAR: The Pakistani Taliban on Tuesday confirmed peace talks with the government and extension of ceasefire till...
MANSEHRA: The Aawaz district forum on Wednesday demanded the government to address the security issue of the...
PESHAWAR: The Revenue Mobilization for Investment and Trade programme held a two-day seminar on trade facilitation at...
HARIPUR: Local police have recovered the looted amount of Rs22.34 million and arrested two of the three alleged...
TIMERGARA: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Wednesday inaugurated a number of development projects in the Lower Dir...
KHAR: The businessmen, students and general public on Wednesday staged a protest against non-availability of internet...
Comments