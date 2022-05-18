Miranshah: Doctor kidnapped from Haiderkhel

MIRANSHAH: A doctor was kidnapped by unknown kidnappers from Haiderkhel area in Mir Ali tehsil in North Waziristan tribal district on Tuesday. Dr Zeeshan, who hails from Swat district, had come along with a 17-member team for raising awareness among the people and support for the polio campaign to be launched on May 23 in North Waziristan, was kidnapped by unidentified persons from Haiderkhel area. Officials said that district administration had launched hectic efforts to recover the abducted doctor as soon as possible.