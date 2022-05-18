Book on Khushal Khan Khattak launched

PESHAWAR: A book on Khushal Khan Khattak was launched under the banner of Bacha Khan Research Centre in Bacha Khan Markaz here on Tuesday.

Prof Dr Fazal Rahim Marwat has authored the book titled ‘ Khushal Khan Khattak -The Pioneer of Afghan Nationalism’.

Besides others, the ceremony was attended by poets, writers and research scholars. Main Iftikhar Hussain, general secretary Awami National Party (ANP), was the chief guest while the party’s spokesperson, Samar Haroon Bilour, was there as well.

Addressing the function, Mian Iftikhar said that Khushal Khan Khattak’s vision regarding Afghan nationalism, unfortunately, could not be put into a proper discourse, however, Prof Marwat’s book had unveiled many new ideas about the topic.

He said that though fragmentary work was done on Khushal Khan Khattak in English, the new title would help young research scholars to discover the legendary poet and celebrated tribal chieftain and architect of modern Afghan nationalism in the light of his hard struggle against Mughal rulers.

Literati, including Prof Yar Muhammad Maghmoom Khattak, Prof Abasin Yousafzai, Prof Gulzar Jalal Yousafzai and Engineer Ijaz Khan Yousafzai threw light on different aspects of the book and termed it a crash course for the young scholars.

Prof Fazal Rahim Marwat earlier presented a brief introduction to his book, saying that it spanned over 178 pages and comprised four chapters. He thanked the reviewers for their critical comments.