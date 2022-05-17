One more tests corona positive in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD: One more person tested corona positive here on Monday. According to a spokesperson for the Health Department, the COVID-19 death toll reached 1,358 in the district and 388 tests for coronavirus were conducted in public and private sectors during the last 24 hours. He said 28,375 patients had recovered from the disease so far while total active cases in Faisalabad reached 47. He said 119 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 52 at the DHQ Hospital, and 150 beds at General Hospital Ghulam Muhammadabad for COVID-19 patients. At present, six patients were under treatment at the Allied Hospital, zero at DHQ Hospital, and zero at Ghulam Muhammadabad Hospital. Moreover, 41 patients were in home isolation, he added.

EIGHT BEGGARS DETAINED: The Social Welfare Department detained eight more habitual beggars on Monday. According to Focal Person Anti-Beggar Operation/Social Welfare Officer Muhammad Tahir, Anti-Beggar Squad took these beggars into custody from different public places and handed over them to the police.

SHOPKEEPERS FINED: The price control magistrates fined 56 shopkeepers for overcharging on Monday. The price control magistrates conducted 791 inspections in different markets to check the prices of goods, checked the sale of food items at fixed prices and imposed fine on various shopkeepers.