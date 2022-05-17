New guidelines for investor firms

ISLAMABAD: Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) on Monday issued stewardship guidelines for institutional investors, emphasising that the investors would be responsible to their ultimate long-term investors and beneficiaries.
Policies on voting, monitoring and engagement, conflict of interest, and sustainability consideration of investor firms should be designed to protect the interests of their long-term clients and beneficiaries, SECP stated.
The regulator presented the framework to promote long-term value creation and engagement of instructional investors with investee companies.
The guidelines are applicable to the asset management companies, pension fund managers, private fund management companies, life insurers and employees contributory funds managed by the investment advisors with equity holding in listed companies.
Comprising of a set of best stewardship principles, the guidelines provide a stewardship framework to steer institutional investors on effective exercise of their stewardship responsibilities with due regard both to their investors and investee companies It further provides guidance on how to implement each principle and outcome that is expected from applying the principle.
KARACHI: The sale of high speed diesel and petrol was recorded at 363,667 metric tonnes and 363,210 MT respectively...
KARACHI: The number of active unique identification numbers increased by 1,306 to reach 244,357 in April as compared...
KARACHI: Gold rates in the local market rose by Rs700 per tola on Monday to reach another all-time high level in the...
Saclay, France: The United States and the European Union announced on Monday a joint effort to boost microchip...
ISLAMABAD: A trade body on Monday warned of wheat crisis in the country , urging the government to ban wheat exports...
LAHORE: Time is running out and the economy is operating without a steward who could take some bold decisions. The...
Comments