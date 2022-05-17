Increase fine over traffic violations, CTO writes to DIG

LAHORE:Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Lahore Muntazir Mehdi has written a letter to DIG Traffic Punjab recommending hefty penalties over violations of traffic rules for discipline.

The Chief Traffic Officer wrote in the letter that the current rate of fines for traffic violations is very low. Every year there is an increase in traffic violations and accidents as City Traffic Police was taking action against over three million traffic violations every year, he said.

He added that imposing of fines of Rs200 or 500 is not creating any deterrence. He was of the view that increasing traffic fines will discourage violators. A bike rider should be fined Rs2,000 while a car rider should be fined Rs5,000 over driving without licence and for using tinted glass besides other violations of wrong number plates, applied for vehicles etc.

Muntazer Mehdi said that by increasing the rate of traffic fines, traffic jams would be controlled. Disruptive traffic, traffic jams and traffic accidents are on the rise due to continued traffic violations, he added.