Meghan Markle takes big risk about beloved project with notable silence

Meghan Markle is keeping quiet as big changes are taking place with the Sussexes on the professional front.

It has been two weeks since Meghan has posted anything on her personal Instagram account, where she not only shares updates about her brand but also her family life. Meanwhile, there is some activity on the As Ever page but nothing major.

This appears to be a major pattern in the business strategy of Meghan as experts believe that a big announcement is on the horizon.

“I think that it’s a way of building momentum and so she can make a new announcement which once again will gain column inches,” brand expert Nick Ede told Express.co.uk.

He explained that it’s “tough” for Meghan to work with her As Ever and personal account as to not bombard people with content, especially if there is nothing new to offer.

“If she's sold out (of brand stock) then there’s no reason to push it on her personal socials as people will complain,” he continued. “The issue is that we all know with social media it's about consistency and speaking to your audience and it doesn’t feel like she's grasping that side of things.”

Ede suggested that it’s possible that Meghan “genuinely doesn’t have anything to actively promote so she's taking a back seat for a while on that side of things, but her followers may desert her.”

The update comes at the heels of a reports stating that the multimillion dollar Netflix deal, which was to be renewed this year, is officially "dead".

The streaming giant will not be continuing the deal once it expires in September.

“Things have just run their course,” a source told The Sun. “Netflix execs are well aware Meghan’s priority now is her own brand, and they won’t play second fiddle to that.”