Netflix 'not happy' with Prince Harry and Meghan

Netflix makes final call on Harry & Meghan drama

Netflix has reportedly decided to stay silent amid speculation surrounding its high profile partnership with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Despite swirling rumours, insiders say the streaming giant won’t issue an official statement announcing the end of its multimillion-dollar deal with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

The couple signed a five year agreement with them in 2020 through their production company, Archewell Productions, shortly after stepping back from royal duties.

While their headline making docuseries Harry & Meghan broke records as Netflix’s biggest documentary debut, follow up projects like Heart of Invictus and the upcoming Polo series haven’t made the same impact.

The lukewarm reception has raised questions about the long-term future of the collaboration.

Still, with the deal set to run until 2025, the Sussexes may yet have more up their sleeve though whether audiences will tune in remains to be seen.

“The content got weaker from there on,” the source told GB. “They’re not unhappy with how things turned out they got those initial hits. There’s no animosity from either side. Things have just run their course.”

Rather than a clean break, Netflix is reportedly leaving the door open for possible one off collaborations in the future, but without a long-term commitment. “Publicly, there will not be a statement,” the insider added.

“And of course, if things change dramatically, they’d be open to a one-off project down the line.”

Meanwhile, Meghan Markle’s lifestyle series With Love, Meghan will still return with a second season later this year.

However, the first season failed to crack Netflix’s list of top 300 most watched shows in the first half of 2025, marking another blow for the couple’s media ambitions.

With Love, Meghan may have launched with promise, but the Duchess of Sussex’s lifestyle series quickly lost steam attracting just 5.3 million views and landing at a lowly No. 383 in Netflix’s overall rankings.