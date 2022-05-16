Imran Khan’s young fan Abu Bakar spurns Rs60m offer for autographed shirt

In this picture shared by PTI young Abu Bakar is showing his autographed shirt.

KARACHI: Spurning the offer of Rs60 million for the shirt carrying an autograph of Imran Khan, the young Abu Bakar has said that he will not sell the shirt even for treasure-trove.



Shot to fame after meeting Imran Khan and receiving an autograph form him on his shirt, the nine-grade student Abu Bakar said that prior to the offer of Rs60 million he received for the autographed shirt, he also had an offer of Rs10 million earlier but he refused both of the offers.

However, he said that he would auction the shirt if he planned to sell it in future and the auctioned amount would be donated to Shaukat Khanam Memorial Hospital. It may be recalled that the video of young Abu Bakar went viral after PTI’s Lakki Marwat rally as he was crying his heart out for failing to meet Imran Khan. Later, the PTI leadership helped him meet Imran Khan at Banigala, where the young boy gifted a ring to Imran Khan and Imran hugged the boy and gave an autograph on his shirt.