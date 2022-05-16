Police claim arresting 6 robbers in Swat

MINGORA: The police claimed to have arrested six members of a gang of robbers and recovered the looted items from their possession.

Speaking at a press conference, Additional Superintendent of Police Arshad Khan along with other officials said that the racket of robbers comprised two local residents while the four others belonged to Peshawar.

He said that Khalid Khan, a resident of Peshawar, was the ringleader of the gang, who was wanted by the Peshawar police in a number of cases.

The official said that other members of the racket included Shakir, Musawwar, Alamgir, residents of Peshawar, and Wasim Akram of Gulkada and Hussain Ali of Rahimabad.

He said that the gang was involved in snatching cars, motorcycles, cash and other valuables at gunpoint and nine cases had been registered against them.

He added that the police took quick action and also recovered a car, bike, cash, pistol and other valuables from their possession.

The official urged the local residents to inform police about the arrival of non-locals to their areas so the criminals could be arrested before committing any crime.