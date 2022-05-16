Umar Bhutta to lead Pakistanat Asia Cup

LAHORE: Umar Bhutta will lead Pakistan at the Asia Hockey Cup which begins later this month in Jakarta.

Ali Shan will be the vice captain. The national hockey team will leave for Jakarta on May 19.

In all, 24 players participated in the trials. Later, on the basis of performance, 20 players were announced by the PHF Selection Committee after the approval of PHF President Brigadier (retd) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar. Goalkeepers: Akmal Hussain, Abdullah Ishtiaq Khan

Defenders: Mubashir Ali, Emad Shakeel Butt, Hamad-ud-Din Anjum, Muhammad Abdullah, Rizwan Ali. Midfielders: Umar Bhutta, Ali Shaan, Moin Shakeel, Abdul Hanan, Junaid Manzoor, Ghazanfar Ali. Attackers: Abu Bakar Mahmood, Ejaz Ahmed, Rana Abdul Waheed, Muhammad Salman Razzaq, Afraz, Roman, Abdul Hanan Shahid.