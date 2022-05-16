Umar Bhutta to lead Pakistanat Asia Cup

LAHORE: Umar Bhutta will lead Pakistan at the Asia Hockey Cup which begins later this month in Jakarta.
Ali Shan will be the vice captain. The national hockey team will leave for Jakarta on May 19.
In all, 24 players participated in the trials. Later, on the basis of performance, 20 players were announced by the PHF Selection Committee after the approval of PHF President Brigadier (retd) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar. Goalkeepers: Akmal Hussain, Abdullah Ishtiaq Khan
Defenders: Mubashir Ali, Emad Shakeel Butt, Hamad-ud-Din Anjum, Muhammad Abdullah, Rizwan Ali. Midfielders: Umar Bhutta, Ali Shaan, Moin Shakeel, Abdul Hanan, Junaid Manzoor, Ghazanfar Ali. Attackers: Abu Bakar Mahmood, Ejaz Ahmed, Rana Abdul Waheed, Muhammad Salman Razzaq, Afraz, Roman, Abdul Hanan Shahid.
KARACHI: The newly-hired Iranian judo coach Sajjad Kazmi arrived in Lahore late Saturday night to begin his second...
LONDON: Jurgen Klopp urged Liverpool to give one last push for the quadruple after they beat Chelsea on penalties in...
LONDON: Liverpool held their nerve to win the FA Cup for the first time since 2006 after a dramatic penalty shoot-out...
MADRID: Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez suggested on Saturday the club’s dire financial situation could force them to...
Ag AFPLONDON: Manchester City came from 2-0 down to salvage a vital point in a 2-2 draw at West Ham to keep the...
KARACHI: All Pakistan Deputy Commissioner Jumadad Mandokhel Football tournament will begin at the Essa Khan Football...
Comments