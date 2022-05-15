Two soldiers martyred in Waziristan blast

MIRANSHAH: Two personnel of the security forces embraced martyrdom and four others sustained injuries when a roadside bomb ripped through their convoy at Eidak village in Mir Ali tehsil in North Waziristan, official sources said on Saturday.
The sources said that a convoy of the security forces was passing through Eidak when it was attacked with a remote-controlled bomb blast.
Two soldiers were martyred and four others injured in the explosion that also left two children wounded. There were conflicting reports about the nature of the blast with some reports said that it was a suicide attack.
The martyred cops were identified as Havaldar Zubair and sepoy Aziz.
The injured soldiers included Subedar Munir, Lance Naik Aziz and sepoys Rasheed and Qasim.
Some of the injured were said to be in a critical condition. The injured were taken to the Combined Military Hospital in Bannu in a helicopter.
