PCB introduces fund to protect star cricketers’ career

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has introduced Players Compensation Fund (PCF) to prolong and protect the international career of leading cricketers, who usually get lured to play leagues and other domestic events across the world.

A PCB official said that the Board in principle has agreed to introduce the PCF to protect cricketers’ careers.

“No doubt some extraordinary cricketers are part of the Pakistan team for both formats. We need to protect their careers so that they can play for the country as long as they can. For this purpose, the Board has decided to introduce the Players Compensation Fund. Though we have yet to determine the total budget for the fund, it has been decided that the Fund will be introduced to help protect the career of leading cricket. These cricketers will be compensated for not signing up with T20 franchises and County Cricket,” the official said.

The PCB has also decided to offer a far better Central Contract to leading cricketers than the one they are already enjoying. “Efforts have been made to offer a better Central Contract to players. Our effort has always been to minimize the gap between the Contracts available for cricketers of leading countries. So, there will be a good increase in the contract amount-how much-we cannot give you the final figures at this point of time. It has also been decided to increase the number of Emerging Category numbers in the Central Contract. There are three players in the previous contract while the next contract will see around seven players being named in the Emerging Category. It will be up to the selectors and head coach if they want to make any adjustment in other categories’ total strength.”

The PCB has also decided to offer two different Central Contracts to red ball and white ball specialists. “That does not mean that those in the red ball Contract cannot be selected or included in the white ball or for limited-overs matches. It depends on the cricketer’s utility and requirement for that particular series and match.”

Meanwhile, The PCB’s total Reserves have jumped to around Rs 15 billion after these stood at around Rs 13 billion in 2020-21.

The PCB has confirmed a net profit of over Rs 2 billion from the Pakistan Super league VII. “It will be distributed according to the given financial model meant for the PSL franchise-meaning a share of 95 percent-five percent. At least five franchises will gain profit. Some will be getting a real boost.”

The PSL VI (2021) earnings also showed Rs700 million accounting loss last year more due to the Covid-19 complexities that saw the event getting shifted to UAE. Moreover, Rs one billion was also doled out as compensation to the franchises.