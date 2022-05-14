Rs5.5m looted from money changer’s vehicle

Four armed robbers took away Rs5.5 million from a money changer’s car on Sharea Faisal and injured its driver. The Saddar police reached the scene where the driver was lying on the ground near the vehicle. He was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medical assistance.
Saddar SHO Irfan Meo said that the car carrying money from II Chundrigar Road was on its way to its head office on Shaheed-e-Millat Road. He said the vehicle belonged to the GD Money Changer.
He said four suspects riding on two motorcycles intercepted the car at gunpoint when the driver, Naseeb Razik, 48, offered resistance. At this, a robber opened fire on him, leaving him injured. The police said the robbers looted Rs5.5 million and escaped from the scene; however, the money changer’s management would confirm the total loss.
The SHO said the money changer had converted riyals into the Pakistan currency worth Rs5.5 million. The police said they were looking for CCTV footage to take help in investigating the case.
